‘Pray for me’: Final messages emerge from people trapped in Grenfell Tower – RT

RT

'Pray for me': Final messages emerge from people trapped in Grenfell Tower
Heartbreaking messages are starting to emerge from people who were trapped inside Grenfell Tower as flames engulfed the west London residential block in the early hours of Wednesday. While some of the victims begged for help, others simply accepted …
London tower block fire: Acclaimed photographer, 6-month old baby among the missingThe Straits Times
Artist Khadija Saye Missing in Massive Fire in London Apartment Building [UPDATED]Hyperallergic
24-year-old artist, Khadija Saye's friends desperately finding her following Grenfell Tower fireYNaija
Art Newspaper –artnet News –Sputnik International –SBS
all 11 news articles »

