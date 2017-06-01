Pages Navigation Menu

Pray for peace, progress of Nigeria, TUC urges Muslims

TRADE Union Congress, TUC, has felicitated with the Muslim community as they join other faithful across the world to partake in the Ramadan fast. President, TUC, Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, also urged Muslims to use this year’s Ramadan fast to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick recovery and for the nation to move forward. “We […]

