Pray for peace, progress of Nigeria, TUC urges Muslims

TRADE Union Congress, TUC, has felicitated with the Muslim community as they join other faithful across the world to partake in the Ramadan fast. President, TUC, Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, also urged Muslims to use this year’s Ramadan fast to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick recovery and for the nation to move forward. “We […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

