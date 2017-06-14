Premier League Fixtures: Iwobi, Ndidi clash in opening day – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Premier League Fixtures: Iwobi, Ndidi clash in opening day
Pulse Nigeria
Alex Iwobi and Wilfred will clash in the opening day of the Premier League season and other Nigerians are in actions too. Published: 56 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, John Ogu play. Kelechi …
Iwobi, Ndidi to flag off 2017-18 Premier league season August 12
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!