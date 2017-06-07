Premier League transfer news: Balotelli to Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang to Manchester United – Fox Sports
Premier League transfer news: Balotelli to Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang to Manchester United
MANCHESTER United and Manchester City enter the war with Real Madrid and Arsenal to sign Kylian Mbappe. Mino Raiola has said Mario Balotelli will be a Borussia Dortmund player next season, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's been linked to …
Manchester United target late transfer move for sensational striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Raiola confirms Balotelli to join Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United to rival PSG in signing Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
