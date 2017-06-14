Premier League Transfer News June 14, 2017: Mourinho Begins Clearout, Wenger Targets Three French Stars – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Premier League Transfer News June 14, 2017: Mourinho Begins Clearout, Wenger Targets Three French Stars
Newsweek
As Manchester United prepares for another summer of spending in the summer, Jose Mourinho's team has to make room for its new additions. In today's round-up, we look at who is likely to be heading out the exit door at Old Trafford, while Arsene Wenger …
Manchester United ace Chris Smalling set to be sold with Arsenal interested in transfer
Arsenal 'interested in Chris Smalling'
West Ham should jump on harsh Mourinho call and sign Smalling for whatever it takes
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!