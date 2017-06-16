Pages Navigation Menu

Premier Zille must go: ANC

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Africa


Southern Times Africa

Premier Zille must go: ANC
Southern Times Africa
CAPETOWN-A small group of African National Congress caucus members and supporters picketed outside the Western Cape legislature yesterday to call for the removal of Helen Zille as premier. Former Democratic Alliance leader Zille has faced a public …
Zuma, Zille bond in wake of firesHerald live
DA: No need for motion of no confidence in ZilleEyewitness News
Malema savours Helen Zille's scoldingDaily dispatch

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

