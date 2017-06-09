PREMIERE: Seyi Shay – Weekend Vibes (Remix) Ft. Sarkodie

Seyi Shay releases the remix to her heavy follow up “Weekend Vibes” to trending tune “Yolo Yolo” featuring Sarkodie. The song was produced by serial hit maker “Krizbeatz“. Enjoy! DOWNLOAD

