Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prendergast: Celebrating the birthday of the Church – Ottawa Sun

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Ottawa Sun

Prendergast: Celebrating the birthday of the Church
Ottawa Sun
Last Sunday was the feast of Pentecost, 50 days after Easter. In the Christian Church, it recalls the day when the Holy Spirit empowered the Apostles. Accompanied by a mighty wind and fiery tongues, God's Spirit came upon Jesus' disciples and gave them
OPINION: Is having Holy Spirit better than being President of Nigeria?NAIJ.COM
Grace is supernaturalGuardian (blog)
Why Was Jesus Called The Son of Man?Christian Post
Vanguard –Apalachicola Times –Billings Gazette –Selma Times-Journal
all 72 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.