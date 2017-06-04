Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prepare Well, Sunyani West DCE Advises BECE Candidates – Peace FM Online

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

Prepare Well, Sunyani West DCE Advises BECE Candidates
Peace FM Online
Mr Martin Obeng, the Sunyani West District Chief Executive, has called on candidates writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to be studious and prepare well for the coming exams. The BECE exams is expected to begin on Monday …
Education authorities in Denkyira-Obuasi worried over BECE turnout as candidates flee town in fearYEN.COM.GH

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.