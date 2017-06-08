Pages Navigation Menu

Pres. Sirleaf launches HLP on Int’l Migration – The New Dawn Liberia

Posted on Jun 8, 2017


Ghana Business News

Pres. Sirleaf launches HLP on Int'l Migration
The New Dawn Liberia
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has launched the High Level Panel on International Migration in Monrovia and described migration as an important subject because it has become a major issue that poses problems for every country in the world.
