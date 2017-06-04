Presidency: Allegations of Nepotism against Osinbajo, a Smear Campaign – THISDAY Newspapers
Presidency: Allegations of Nepotism against Osinbajo, a Smear Campaign
The presidency has dismissed as smear campaign, allegations of nepotism and favouritism leveled against Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. One Dr. Ismaila Farouk had last Thursday posted on the internet an article accusing Osinbajo of nepotism and …
2019: Osinbajo Plotting To Corner Power For RCCG Members – Northern Elite
