Presidency can no longer appoint Customs CG

As new law scraps NCS Governing Board SENATE yesterday passed for third reading, a new law that stripped the Presidency of power to appoint any candidate into the office of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS without the screening and confirmation of the upper legislative chamber. Similarly, it also scrapped the Governing Board […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

