Presidency Justifies EFCC Invasion of The Sun, say APC will exist for 200 years

‎By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Presidency has justified Monday’s invasion of The Sun Publishing Company by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, saying the anti-graft agency has not acted beyond its powers.

This was even as it said the ruling All Progressives Congress APC will continue to exist for atleast the next 200 years in spite of the myriads of challenges that have continued to threaten its existence.

“I said in the next 200 years APC will be alive. Yes, why not? Because we have done very well and we are going to remain in power for as long as we continue to do well, we believe Nigerian people will always vote for us.”

Speaking at the national secretariat of the party Tuesday in Abuja during the official presentation of his book entitled, “APC: The Making of a Change Agent” to the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution, Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, also denied knowledge of any crisis in the APC.

Justifying EFCC’s invasion of The Sun headquarters in Lagos, Obla said; “EFCC has not gone after the media. What happened is that The Sun Newspaper was under an order of interim forfeiture, so they (EFCC) went there to look at the property; the property was not taken away and not deprecated, and nothing is wrong with that.

“They didn’t go there because The Sun published a news story that is consider against EFCC or government, they went there to do their work as part of their mandate to fight financial crimes, and you know that the media house is owned by a former governor who is under trial; as we are talking now, he is under trial and if your are under investigation, EFCC has a power to go to court and get an order of interim forfeiture pending the hearing of the case against you.”

On his part, Chief Odigie-Oyegun described the book as an insider account of the merger processes that culminated in the formation of the APC, and encouraged other stakeholders who “participated intimately” in the formation of the APC to document their record of events for posterity.

Whille he said the APC will not repeat the mistakes of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, the party chairman also hailed the contributions and sacrifices of chairmen of the legacy parties that merged to form the APC; former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the new PDP entrants among other stakeholders in the formation of the APC.

The book appears a broader account of the contributions of several individuals to the successes of the party as opposed to the president’s authorized biography, “Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenge of Leadership in Nigeria” written by Prof. John Paden, which diminished the roles of some of the leaders and noticeable left out the name of Chief Odigie-Oyegun in all its 24-chapters.

