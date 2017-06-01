Presidency: Ogun, Nasarawa states lead N30K housing plans – Vanguard
Presidency: Ogun, Nasarawa states lead N30K housing plans
Vanguard
The Federal Government has said its plan to provide cheap housing for Nigerians is not a gimmick as the programme takes off in Ogun and Nasarawa states. Presidency spokesman, Laolu Akande said the affordable housing programme targeting low income …
