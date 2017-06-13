Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency Replies NJC, Insists There’s a Valid Appeal Against Justice Ademola – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Presidency Replies NJC, Insists There's a Valid Appeal Against Justice Ademola
THISDAY Newspapers
The presidency has again rejected the explanation offered by the National Judicial Council (NJC) for recalling some of the judges investigated for corruption. NJC at the weekend had cited lack of diligent prosecution, fairness, and the need to adhere
Recall of judges: NJC misrepresenting facts — PresidencyPremium Times
War Between Presidency, NJC Over Recall of Suspended Judges HeightensThe Streetjournal
Recall of judges: Presidency blasts NJCDaily Post Nigeria

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.