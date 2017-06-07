Presidency says Iraqi Kurds will hold independence referendum on Sept 25

Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region will hold a referendum on statehood in September, its presidency said Wednesday, despite opposition to independence from Baghdad.

“September 25, 2017 was designated as the day for holding the referendum” on independence, the presidency said in a statement.

The post Presidency says Iraqi Kurds will hold independence referendum on Sept 25 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

