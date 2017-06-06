Presidency Slams NJC For Reinstating 6 “Suspended” Judges

The Presidency has slammed the National Judicial Council (NJC) for reinstating six suspended judges who were under investigation for alleged corruption.

Speaking on Monday in a live television programme on Channels TV, titled ‘Sunrise Daily’, the Special Adviser to the President on Prosecutions, Okoi Obono-Obla, expressed dissatisfaction with the decision made by the NJC.

Obono-Obla said the Presidency was disappointed in the NJC, alleging that the council was indirectly promoting corruption by reinstating the judges.

The presidential aide said that the NJC was aware of the plan of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to arraign the judges but surreptitiously reinstated them.

He said: “I can assure you that the NJC was aware of the intention of the EFCC to file criminal proceedings against those judges. So, why the hurry? Some of those judges also have several petitions written against them to the knowledge of the NJC so what is the hurry? “We were in the process of charging them to court and the NJC is aware that the EFCC was in the process of charging these judges to court and as I said earlier, there are also complaints, petitions from members of the public against these judges; so, why have they not looked into some of these petitions? “The impression is that they (NJC members) are trying to protect some of these judges. Apart from the criminal allegations against them, there are several petitions against these judges. “The NJC will just have to suspend them again. The judges should be stopped from sitting from today because they will soon be charged to court; I can assure you.”

The President’s aide said he was particularly disappointed that the NJC reinstated Justice Ademola, whose case is still under appeal.

He said it was unethical for the judge to preside over cases when his integrity was still in question.

He continued: “An appeal is not tantamount to a stay of execution but we are talking of a judge’s integrity; the reputation of the judge, the credibility of the judiciary. This is a judge whose credibility is at stake. “He was arraigned for allegedly collecting bribes. He was discharged and acquitted and the decision was appealed. If I were that judge, I would not sit until the appeal is heard because members of the public will not have confidence in his court and the judicial system relies on the confidence of the people.”

Among those the NJC reinstated to the bench are, Justice John Okoro of the Supreme Court; Justice Uwani Abba Aji of the Court of Appeal; Justice Hydiazira Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court; Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, who has been discharged and acquitted; Justice Musa Kurya of the Federal High Court; and Justice Agbadu Fishim of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

The post Presidency Slams NJC For Reinstating 6 “Suspended” Judges appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

