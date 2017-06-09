Presidency will engage, not confront NASS, says Osinbajo

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said the executive would continue to engage the legislature in line with democratic principles to ensure that Nigerians enjoyed dividends of democracy.

He stated this at the House of Representatives activity to mark second anniversary celebration of the 8th National Assembly on Friday in Abuja.

Represented by Sen. Ita Enang, Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Osinbanjo said that the executive would not confront the legislative arm in their dealings.

“We appreciate the powers of the legislature; we will in our relationship with you, continually relate on the basis of honour for each other. We will only engage, we will not confront you.

“We thank you, we congratulate you for the two years of your existence, and we wish you the best in the remaining years of your service,” he said.

In his address, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, described the Senate and the House of Representatives as two inseparable twins.

Saraki, who was represented by Sen. Dino Melaye said that both chambers would continue to work together for the progress of the country.

He said that he was proud of the House, saying that it had done very well in the last two years.

He assured that the chambers would continue to collaborate as functions of legislation would not be discharged effectively achieved without a synergy.

The 8th National Assembly was inaugurated on June 9, 2015.

