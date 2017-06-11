Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President pledges to stop Ghana’s over reliance on foreign aid – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana News Agency

President pledges to stop Ghana's over reliance on foreign aid
Ghana News Agency
New York, June 11, GNA – President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo- Addo has reiterated his determination to stop the over reliance on foreign partners to finance the country's budget by ensuring that the citizens do so with from their own resources. "So you
President Akufo-Addo announces new tax to support African UnionGhana Business News
AASU commends President Akufo AddoNews Ghana
Ghanaian President, Akufo-Addo, Abubakar to Speak at Defence College Silver JubileeTHISDAY Newspapers

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.