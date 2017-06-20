President Buhari suffers ‘dementia’, may die from complications, report reveals

In LeadersNG report, the health of Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari is deteriorating to the point where he no longer recognizes people or speaks with any one. This is coming from the president’s personal doctors who have confirmed the report. Recall that the president was reportedly not allowed to see his wife during her recent visit to the …

The post President Buhari suffers ‘dementia’, may die from complications, report reveals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

