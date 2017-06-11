President committed to transforming Muslim communities – Bawumia – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
President committed to transforming Muslim communities – Bawumia
Myjoyonline.com
The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has said the Akufo-Addo-led administration will do all it can to raise the living standards of Muslims in the country. He made this comment when he visited the Muslim community of Techiman in the Brong Ahafo …
Let there be continuous religious tolerance – Veep
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!