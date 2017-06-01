“President Gupta” – Mmusi Maimane Lays Into The ANC With Zuma Watching On [Video]

Yesterday some of the country’s foremost looters, as well as some actual politicians, gathered in Parliament for the Presidency Budget Vote.

We’re not going to give JZ the podium, because just hearing his voice gives most of us the shivers, so let’s jump ahead to the point where Mmusi Maimane took centre stage.

The DA had to represent, given that Julius and the EFF had boycotted in protest, and he didn’t let the team down.

We’ll start here, Zuma looking on with that characteristic mix of disinterest and smugness:

And this week’s most intentional ‘slip of the tongue’ moment – enter President Gupta:

As is customary, DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen joined in the fun:

Politics hey.

Perhaps we should borrow something from our Yankee mates and chant ‘lock him up’?

[source:news24]

