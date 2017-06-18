President promises Badminton will be one of Nigeria’s top sports

The new President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Frank Orbih, has promised to make the game one of Nigeria’s most popular sports within the next four years.

Orbih made the assertion in Kaduna at the breaking of Ramadan Fast “Iftar’’, organised by the Vice-President of the federation, Alhaji Mohammed Maina, at the Friendship Badminton Club, Kaduna.

According to him, the federation will swing into action by taking the game to the grassroots to attract new players and fans that will in no time make the following to soar.

“Coming to Kaduna for this event is to show solidarity to the people of the North-West for the overwhelming support I got from them at the elections concluded last week,’’ he said.

Newsmen report that Orbih defeated his strong opponent, Professor Rashid Haruna during the sports federations elections held in Abuja.

He added that he would make effort to secure sponsorships that would see to more tournaments.

“I am optimistic that soon badminton competitions would flood all the geo-political zones in the country as a result of efforts my team will put in place.

“The sponsors are willing to be part of the game with funds for competitions as long as there is transparency and accountability and they are convinced that what they are giving is going for what it was earmarked for,’’ he added.

The president said that one immediate tasks he had embarked upon was to reach out to those that were in his opponent’s camp during electioneering.

“This is to ensure that they joined forces with us so that there will be unity that can take the game to the heights it deserves,’’ Orbuh said.

Also, the BFN vice-president explained that the “Iftar’’ was specially organised to thank badminton stakeholders in the North-West for their support at the election and assure them of good representation.

He said that Kaduna State got the best deal at that election because he went to contest as the Zonal Representative but was given additional position as the vice-president.

Maina, who is also the Chairman, Kaduna State Badminton Association, said that in badminton, all members were one and love the game just like they love themselves.

“That is why if anyone of us gets an upliftment, no matter how small, we support and celebrate with them,’’ he added.

The post President promises Badminton will be one of Nigeria’s top sports appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

