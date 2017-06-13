President Uhuru, Raila clash over election plans – The Standard
President Uhuru, Raila clash over election plans
The electoral commission is once again facing a storm after allegations the firm contracted to print ballot papers for the coming elections has strong links with Jubilee supremos. NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga claimed Jubilee's top leaders …
