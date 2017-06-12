Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PRESS BOX: Nadal captures 10th French Open title – Gwinnett Prep Sports

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Gwinnett Prep Sports

PRESS BOX: Nadal captures 10th French Open title
Gwinnett Prep Sports
Rafael Nadal captured his record 10th French Open title on Sunday, dominating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets at Roland Garros in Paris. The fourth-seeded Spaniard continued his clay-court prowess, easily winning 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 on Court Philippe-Chatrier
Rafael Nadal outclasses Stan Wawrinka to win 10th French Open titleCatch News
Heaven sent! Victoria's Secret model Izabel Goulart flashes her toned abs at the French Open Men's Final… and Daily Mail

all 49 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.