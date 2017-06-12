PRESS BOX: Nadal captures 10th French Open title – Gwinnett Prep Sports
PRESS BOX: Nadal captures 10th French Open title
Rafael Nadal captured his record 10th French Open title on Sunday, dominating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets at Roland Garros in Paris. The fourth-seeded Spaniard continued his clay-court prowess, easily winning 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 on Court Philippe-Chatrier …
Rafael Nadal outclasses Stan Wawrinka to win 10th French Open title
