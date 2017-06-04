Harry eats with Muslim community as prayers offered for London terror victims – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Harry eats with Muslim community as prayers offered for London terror victims
Daily Mail
Prince Harry has eaten with a Muslim community breaking its Ramadan fast – as words of sympathy were said for the victims of the London terrorist attack. Before the Prince and others began a simple dish of dates and porridge as the families of the …
