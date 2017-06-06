Principal instructed to allow Muslim pupil to wear hijab – News24
Principal instructed to allow Muslim pupil to wear hijab
Cape Town – A Cape Town school principal has been instructed by the Western Cape education department to allow a Muslim pupil to wear her hijab after he initially wrote a letter to her mother saying, despite his research into Islam, he could not find …
WC schools urged to consider religion when drafting rules
Cape Town principal vetoed after claiming wearing a hijab during Ramadan is not compulsory
