Probe By EFCC, ICPC: FECA Management Denies Media Reports

By Tope Fayehun, Akure

The management of the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure (FECA) on Wednesday denied media reports that the Provost of the institution, Dr. Samson Odedina has been

dragged before anti-graft agencies for allegedly flouting a court judgment.

Some newspapers not (LEADERSHIP) ,had reported that the Provost of the college has been dragged before EFCC and ICPC for allegedly flouting a court judgment which ceded part of the institution land to a family in Akure, the state capital.

Refuting the reports , the Registrar of the institution, Dr. Pius Ade Adebisi ,described the allegations not only “untrue, but defamatory and libellous”.

Adebisi said, the College has not been invited by any agencies including EFCC and ICPC on the land issue.

The Registrar noted that , it was some individuals who claimed to have a State High Court judgment that are now trying to take over 113ha (almost half of College land) including farms, infrastructures and facilities put in place in 1957 on land acquired in 1949.

According to him, “Some individuals are currently using self – help illegally to destroy Federal Government properties in the name of executing the judgment, despite all appeals by Government, Security agencies to maintain status quo and stop destroying Federal Government properties without following due process.

“There is an existing appeal before the Court of Appeal (Appeal No CA/AK/199/16) and motion for injunction and stay of execution pending determination of appeal

“Activities of individuals who destroy Government land has been reported to appropriate Government agencies for prosecution

“The College has not been invited by any agencies including EFCC and ICPC on the land issue. Nobody goes to EFCC or ICPC for legally safeguarding against illegal takeover of Federal Government properties.

“Management therefore wishes to enjoin the general public to disregard any publications by individuals seeking to take over Government land without due process: they have resorted to unethical media war after the unsuccessful attempt at illegality.”

