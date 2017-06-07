PROBE: Students ask Fayemi to defend self at judicial panel

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Students from the various tertiary institutions in Ekiti State, on Monday took to the streets to protest what they termed moves by the Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to scuttle a planned judicial probe of his administration, saying it was “proper for the people of the state to know the truth about the allegations by the government of Governor Ayodele Fayose.”

The students in their protest in Ado Ekiti, alleged that Dr. Fayemi was “using the judiciary to shield himself from answering questions on allegations of corruption and we feel this is not good enough both for him as a person and as a political leader in the state.”

The students who said they represented all indigenes of Ekiti who had gathered under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS); Federation of Ekiti State Students’ Unions (FESSU), home and diaspora; had marched with their various placards from their convergence at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium to Ojumose, where they addressed newsmen.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the President FESSU, Idowu Peter, said they were “protesting endemic corruption of political office holders in Nigeria and we are demanding that the fight against corruption by the Federal Government should be across board and not sectional or restricted to only the opposition party.”

Meantime, another youth group in Ado-Ekiti staged a protest yesterday, in defence of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, over the decision of the state government to raise a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to probe his administration.

The post PROBE: Students ask Fayemi to defend self at judicial panel appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

