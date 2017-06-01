Professional nurse conman arrested for duping doctors – Citizen
Citizen
Professional nurse conman arrested for duping doctors
A 52-year-old professional nurse accused of conning medical professionals out of more R30 million is behind bars, and will make a court appearance on Friday, the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Unit said on Thursday. The man was arrested at a local …
Night nurse on R30m fraud charges
