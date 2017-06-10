Prohibition of Open Grazing Law: PDP drums support for Benue State Govt

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Benue State has declared its support for Governor Samuel Ortom over the Benue State Prohibition of Open Grazing Law 2017, he recently signed into law.

The party described the new law as the best thing to happen to the state in recent time.

Speaking yesterday to reporters in Makurdi, the Benue State chairman of the party, Mr. Dan Ale stated that the law was what the people of the state needed to effectively end the bloodbath in parts of the state as a result of the activities of herdsmen who allegedly hide under the cover of rearing cattle to unleash mayhem in the state.

Ale said, “we are all behind the Governor, the government and people of Benue state on this matter irrespective of our tribal and political divide.

“If you go to our rural communities and see what the people have gone through over the year you will have no choice but to support the enactment of the law.

