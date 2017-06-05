“Prom Night In Gangsterland” – An Intense Look At Life In Manenberg [Video]

You need to free up 15 minutes today to watch “One Carefree Night – Prom Night In Gansterland”, because the team over at Newsweek have done an incredible job.

Chances are you have reasonably fond memories of your prom, or matric dance as we tend to call the night, but life in a place like Manenberg presents a set of challenges you might not be familiar with.

Consider this, for example – “only 22.2 percent of the township’s population over 20 has graduated”, so getting to attend a matric dance is an achievement in itself.

Elles van Gelder spent three years, together with photographer Ilvy Njiokiktjien, interviewing teachers, students and families about what it’s like going to school in the area.

Their video was completed last year, so settle in and get ready for a reality check:

If you’re wanting to know what’s happening with those two main characters, Lauren-Lee Scheepers and Riyaad Grever, you’re in luck:

The stories of Scheepers and Grever have unfolded since prom night with a mix of hope and disappointment. Grever, who has not been able to find a job since he passed his matric, makes 160 rand ($12) a week selling the scrap metal he collects during the day. He has dreams of becoming a nurse or a tour guide, but no one in his family can pay the tuition fees for the further schooling those jobs require. Scheepers must retake her exams to pass her matric, but she is doing well, working as a cashier at a high-end department store, where she hopes eventually to work in administration.

Let’s just remember stories like these next time we moan about the hand life has dealt us.

You can see more of Ilvy’s photos and Elles’ reporting over HERE.

