Promoter, Hearn: Joshua Vs Klitschko Rematch May Hold In Nigeria

England-born Nigerian world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, could have his yet to be confirmed rematch with Wladimir Klitschko in Nigeria.

This was revealed by Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua, who currently holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) titles is set to face Klitschko for a second time after his thrilling victory at Wembley Stadium in April, with a number of venues being considered to stage the heavyweight world title rematch.

"I feel like it's Wladimir Klitschko. People keep saying is there a deadline? The situation is the fight is happening unless we are told otherwise by Bernd Boente (Klitschko manager) and Wladimir Klitschko, who have a meeting this week,"Hearn told Sky Sports.

"So many offers this week – Nigeria, Dubai, America, and also we have the opportunity of Cardiff here in the UK.

"Financially, Cardiff's not the best choice, but also at the same time, if it's not broke don't fix it, and we have that mentality with 'AJ' moving forward.

"Over the next two weeks we are going to look at all those opportunities and sift out the ones that are real and the ones that make sense, and look at where the fight will be. But in our minds moving forward, it's Wladimir Klitschko next."

The post Promoter, Hearn: Joshua Vs Klitschko Rematch May Hold In Nigeria appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

