Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Promoters Drop Floyd Mayweather Charity Fight In Nigeria

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The highly anticipated charity match featuring undefeated boxer, Floyd Mayweather, has been put on hold as organizers withdraw support. Some organisers of the planned charity boxing fight involving American champion, Floyd Mayweather, on Tuesday announced their withdrawal from the event. The fight tagged: “Floyd Mayweather Charity Boxing Match,’’ was scheduled to hold on June 14, …

The post Promoters Drop Floyd Mayweather Charity Fight In Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.