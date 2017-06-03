Proposed N5 petrol levy huge joke – NUPENG

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers has criticised the proposed N5 petrol levy by the Senate, describing it as a huge joke. Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, the South-West Chairman of NUPENG, said in Lagos on Saturday that the proposal was ill-timed and also smacked of insensitivity to the current economic hardships facing Nigerians. […]

