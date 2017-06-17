Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Protest at Downing Street over Theresa May’s DUP deal and Grenfell Tower response – The Independent

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Independent

Protest at Downing Street over Theresa May's DUP deal and Grenfell Tower response
The Independent
Protesters gathered outside Downing Street in opposition to Theresa May's planned deal with the DUP. Marchers chanted "go Jeremy Corbyn'' and waved placards that said "defy Tory rule''. At the same time the Prime Minister was meeting with families
Thousands rally in London to protest against proposed Theresa May DUP dealMetro
Thousands attend anti-government protest in London as pressure builds on Theresa MayRT
Protesters bash May over London apartment fire responseThe Week Magazine
HuffPost UK –City A.M. –The Indian Express –www.MICEtimes.asia (press release)
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.