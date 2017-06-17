Protest at Downing Street over Theresa May’s DUP deal and Grenfell Tower response – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Protest at Downing Street over Theresa May's DUP deal and Grenfell Tower response
The Independent
Protesters gathered outside Downing Street in opposition to Theresa May's planned deal with the DUP. Marchers chanted "go Jeremy Corbyn'' and waved placards that said "defy Tory rule''. At the same time the Prime Minister was meeting with families …
Thousands rally in London to protest against proposed Theresa May DUP deal
Thousands attend anti-government protest in London as pressure builds on Theresa May
Protesters bash May over London apartment fire response
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!