Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Protest in Imo As Trailer Crushes Keke Driver To Death Along Owerri-Port Harcourt Road

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A tricycle rider was crushed to death along Owerri-Port Harcourt road this morning by a cement trailer trying to avoid thugs working for the Environmental Transformation Commission, ENTRACO.

Some angry tricycle riders, therefore, blocked the Aba-Owerri Expressway to protest the death of their colleague, PUNCH reported.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

It was gathered that the dead body of the keke driver has been

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.