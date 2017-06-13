Protest in Imo As Trailer Crushes Keke Driver To Death Along Owerri-Port Harcourt Road

A tricycle rider was crushed to death along Owerri-Port Harcourt road this morning by a cement trailer trying to avoid thugs working for the Environmental Transformation Commission, ENTRACO.

Some angry tricycle riders, therefore, blocked the Aba-Owerri Expressway to protest the death of their colleague, PUNCH reported.

It was gathered that the dead body of the keke driver has been

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

