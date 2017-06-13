Protest: Ministry of Finance workers demand removal of Perm Sec, Director

Civil Servants at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja yesterday staged a protest against alleged poor welfare condition. The protest, which reportedly began at about 11am on the first floor of the ministry, also had the workers demanding the removal of the Director of Finance and Account, Sanni Garba, for allegedly […]

Protest: Ministry of Finance workers demand removal of Perm Sec, Director

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

