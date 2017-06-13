Pages Navigation Menu

Protest: Ministry of Finance workers demand removal of Perm Sec, Director

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Civil Servants at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja yesterday staged a protest against alleged poor welfare condition. The protest, which reportedly began at about 11am on the first floor of the ministry, also had the workers demanding the removal of the Director of Finance and Account, Sanni Garba, for allegedly […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.