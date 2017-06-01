Pages Navigation Menu

Protest: Osun doctors slam Aregbesola over salary, tax regime

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

Scores of doctors working in different health facility of the Osun State Government had on Thursday condemned what they termed the norm of half salary payment and unfavourable tax regime by the state government, as they staged a peaceful protest within Osogbo metropolis. The medical personnel, who were visibly worried lamented the agony of getting […]

