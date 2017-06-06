Pages Navigation Menu

Protesters seek the release of Abuja bomb blast suspect

Some residents in Bayelsa State staged a protest in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of convicted Edmund Ebiware. Ebiware was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2013 for his alleged involvement in the October 1, 2010 Abuja bombing that claimed the lives of 12 persons. An Abuja Federal High Court, …

