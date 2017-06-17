Pages Navigation Menu

Protesters storm town hall after deadly London fire

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Hundred of protesters chanting “we want justice” stormed a town hall in London on Friday after a deadly fire at a block of flats that killed at least 30 people, Reuters reporters at the scene said. The protesters forced their way through an automatic door at Kensington and Chelsea council town hall and sought to…

