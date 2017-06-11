Proud Biafran men kneel before Nnamdi Kanu, share video on Facebook (WATCH)

Two proud Biafran men knelt before the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and shared a video of the moment online. Facebook user Russell Bluejack was at Kanu’shome in Afara, Umuahia yesterday and says he chose to kneel down before Kanu throughout their discussion because Kanu is a man he so respects. […]

The post Proud Biafran men kneel before Nnamdi Kanu, share video on Facebook (WATCH) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

