Proud Biafran men kneel before Nnamdi Kanu, share video on Facebook (WATCH)

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

Two proud Biafran men knelt before the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and shared a video of the moment online. Facebook user Russell Bluejack was at Kanu’shome in Afara, Umuahia yesterday and says he chose to kneel down before Kanu throughout their discussion because Kanu is a man he so respects. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

