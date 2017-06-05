Pages Navigation Menu

Provide evidence how you own Benue land – MAFO dares Fulani herdsmen

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Movement Against Fulani Occupation, MAFO, has challenged Fulani herdsmen in Benue State to provide evidences to backup their claims that Benue land belongs to them. MAFO, while describing the recent claim by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, that they own Benue land as untrue and mischievous, called on the relevant security agencies to arrest […]

Provide evidence how you own Benue land – MAFO dares Fulani herdsmen

