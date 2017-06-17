Proving a point in bed

Have you ever felt the need to prove a point to your partner in bed? May be you fought or argued with your partner and you can’t wait for sex time to transfer all your aggression to them.

You come with the intention to hump, thrusting in and out furiously until she cries and begs you to stop. In the process, you bruise her because that’s your way of venting your anger and unleashing frustration.

As a woman, do you come to bed with the intention to frustrate his efforts at having sex with you. You refuse to get involved and he literally has to beg again and again until you even agree to open your legs. And when you do, you lay like a log of wood that it kills his erection because you are not physically nor mentally involved in the act. But If he decides to care less and get himself satisfied, because there is no enough foreplay, you may be all dry down there and get bruised in the process or he gets injured himself.

As a couple, bear in mind that sex time is not the time to vent your anger and frustrations. It is the reason couples are encouraged to communicate more, be tolerant, more understanding and forgiving. Sex time is not aimed at injuring your partner or denying them sex. Sex is meant to be enjoyed.

What’s the joy in taking sex enhancement drugs not with the intention to pleasure her but just to have her crying and begging you to stop? While she cries in pain, you are firing away without thinking about her own pleasure. The fact that you are still erect, you must keep going in and out. It doesn’t matter if it will take you the next one hour to come. You just want to teach her to show you some respect on some issue you both could have talked over before having sex.

What if in a bid to prove a point you are left with a broken penis? Are you asking if a penis can be broken? Yes, a penis can be broken. This condition is known as a penile fracture, and occurs when an erect penis sustains some kind of force. Although it is a relatively uncommon condition, it usually happens only when there is an erection.

When you get aroused, your penis becomes rigid and hard to bend, but if it experiences some kind of force like if you accidentally hit your woman’s perineum during sex while thrusting, or she moves her waist too much or slips when grinding on top of you, it can lead to pressure overload, and that’s when the rupture occurs.

Once you fracture your penis, you will most likely know immediately. One of the most telling symptoms is a cracking or popping sound which is actually the tissue tearing. It is accompanied by a sharp pain, loss of erection almost immediately, it’s like sticking a pin in an air-filled balloon, swelling, black-and-blue bruising. It comes with lots of pain and you might notice blood when you urinate.

Any of these symptoms during or after sex tells you that something is not right and that you have proven a point to your woman with a broken penis as evidence. It might be embarrassing to visit the hospital with your penis problem, but that is what you are supposed to do when that happens.

Once a tear is ascertained, a surgery may be required to repair the tear in your penile tissue. And it is important it is done within 3 days of the injury. It is not a wait-and-see condition because if you put it off for too long. You can run the risk of complications in the long run and then it becomes more difficult to repair. At that point, scarring can start to form.

Scarring can lead to a curve in your penis when you get an erection, or you might find yourself unable to even get hard in the first place. That’s because the tissue that holds the blood in with an erection is damaged, resulting in erectile dysfunction (ED).

Some sex positions may be a bit more risky for your penis. If you have a broken penis, guide your woman on how to handle you when she’s on top of you because when she’s on top, she controls the movement, and her entire body weight is landing on your erect penis and if there’s a slip, she might not be able to gain control in time.

Reduce the risk of further complications too by making sure you are fully erect before penetrating her or letting her ride you. If you are not fully erect, do not force yourself into her, your penis may be more likely to torque or twist, and this could raise the risk of penile fracture.

If she’s fast and furious when on top of you, slowly use your hands on her waist to guide her rhythm to take it easy on you to avoid a slip. Don’t pound away like a pestle when on top of her, even when she may be screaming ‘harder, ’ moderation should be the watch word or she’s left with bruises or a tear, while you suffer some bruises, tear or even a broken penis

Sex time is not the time to prove a point, or show off a new skill just to punish your partner. It is also not a time to vent your anger. Sex is not meant or used to teach your partner a lesson or to earn you some respect.

When trying a new style, don’t just rush it, take it easy and be sure both of you are on the same page. Communicate your needs with each other as you enjoy the pleasures of orgasms together.

In light of enjoying sex in marriages, couples need to stop proving points in bed. They should just strive to be better. That is the besuty of enjoying your relationship.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

