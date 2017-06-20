PSV Eindhoven Complete Signing Of Hirving Lozano From Pachuca

PSV have signed Manchester City target Hirving Lozano for an undisclosed fee from Pachuca.

The Mexico international has undergone a medical and will sign a deal until 2023 after the Confederations Cup.

oach Juan Carlos Osorio confirmed that Lozano had not travelled to Sochi with the rest of El Tri but would return on Tuesday, one day before Mexico’s second game against New Zealand.

@HirvingLozano70 bracht een bezoek aan Eindhoven. De Mexicaan heeft PSV zijn woord gegeven voor een overeenkomst tot de zomer van 2023. pic.twitter.com/M49LbbgDSh — PSV (@PSV) June 19, 2017

The Dutch club’s football director Marcel Brands said: “I am happy we have done it in the end. It took over six months and a lot of creativity to complete the move.”

At Pachuca, Hirving Lozano scored five minutes into his first-team debut at 18 in 2014, and helped the club win the Liga MX Clausura title in 2016.

He becomes the fifth Mexican player to join PSV after Carlos Salcido, Francisco “Maza” Rodriguez, Andres Guardado and Hector Moreno.

The post PSV Eindhoven Complete Signing Of Hirving Lozano From Pachuca appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

