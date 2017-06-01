Public broadcaster fails to portray the real us – News24
|
Public broadcaster fails to portray the real us
News24
The media or broadcasting sector has a major influence in the lives of the people, especially children. If adults can be influenced adversely by broadcasts, how much more with the young kids? A public broadcaster is the body that is watched and …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!