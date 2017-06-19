Public Protector must release Gupta reports – DA – News24
|
News24
|
Public Protector must release Gupta reports – DA
News24
Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to release four reports involving the Gupta family on Monday “in the interest of transparency and the South African public”. Mkhwebane gave very little away …
DA calls-out Public Protector
Public protector to probe death-trap taxis
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!