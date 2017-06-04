Public Protector to investigate Dlamini-Zuma’s ‘ VIP protection’ – News24
|
News24
|
Public Protector to investigate Dlamini-Zuma's ' VIP protection'
News24
Johannesburg – The office of the Public Protector on Sunday confirmed that it would investigate allegations that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma improperly used VIP presidential protection, as a private citizen. The decision to undertake the investigation was …
'Public protector agrees to probe Dlamini-Zuma's VIP protection'
Public Protector to probe Dlamini-Zuma's VIP protection
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!