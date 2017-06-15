Putin says Comey gave no proof Russia meddled in U.S. election
Russian President, Vladimir Putin, said former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director, James Comey, presented no evidence to prove that Russia meddled in the U.S. presidential election. Putin was referring to Comey’s testimony to the U.S. Senate’s Intelligence Committee. He stated this in a televised question and answer session with Russians. Putin said that it…
The post Putin says Comey gave no proof Russia meddled in U.S. election appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
