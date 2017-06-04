Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pyongyang missile threat to dominate AUSMIN – The Australian

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Australian

Pyongyang missile threat to dominate AUSMIN
The Australian
The most comprehensive meeting between US and Australian officials since Donald Trump's election as President is expected to be dominated by the North Korean missile threat and Islamic State. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defence …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.